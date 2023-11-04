China National Nuclear Power Corporation said that China has timely delivered all the magnetic support components of the international thermonuclear experimental reactor.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project — jointly funded by the European Union, China, the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and Russia — is considered one of the largest and most important international scientific research projects in the world, is known as the “artificial sun” due to its ability to generate clean, carbon-free energy in a manner similar to the sun, by emitting light and heat through fusion reactions, reports Al-Rai daily.

The company said during a ceremony held last Friday that the delivery of the basic components laid the foundation for the first plasma discharge from the international thermonuclear experimental reactor, which is a milestone in the project, and provided strong technical support for the design and construction of future fusion reactors in China.

The superconducting magnet is the largest component for trapping the plasma, ensuring stable fusion reactions. The magnet support system, mainly used to support and repair the magnet system, will be the first core component to be installed in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor system.

Since 2018, the Southwest Institute of Physics of China National Nuclear Power Corporation has provided more than 30 batches of magnet support components.