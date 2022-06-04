China will launch a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the basic unit of the incomplete Chinese space station. They will live in space for six months and work as the station’s construction enters advanced stages.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is scheduled to take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest province of Gansu at 10:44 am local time, an official with China’s Manned Space Agency said at a press conference on Saturday, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four manned missions, and the seventh of a total of 11 missions needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.

China began construction of the three-unit station in April 2021 with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of the three units of the station. After the Shenzhou-14 mission, the remaining two units will be launched in July and October.