A UN report shows that five million children around the world died in 2021 before reaching the age of five, at an alarming rate, despite the progress made in this regard since the beginning of the century.

The report pointed to “enormous disparities” in child mortality rates according to the regions and countries in which they were born, he said, “The fact that five million children died in 2021 before reaching the age of five is a matter of concern in light of the availability of knowledge and procedures to prevent these deaths,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

The report was prepared by the United Nations Interagency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, which includes, in particular, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

According to the report, slightly less than half of these deaths (2.3 million deaths) occurred before the baby reached its first month, and the main cause of these deaths is related to premature birth or complications related to childbirth.

After the first month, the main cause of infant death is infectious diseases, including pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria.

The report denounced these deaths because they could have been to a large extent avoided if better care had been provided at birth, the necessary nutritional supplements had been provided, these children had been given access to the necessary vaccinations, and there had been a safe environment in terms of sanitation in particular.

The report pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impeded regular vaccination campaigns, depriving an additional two million children of receiving basic vaccines in 2021 compared to 2020, i.e. 6 million children compared to 2019.

The report warned of the consequences of infants not receiving the necessary vaccinations and the future impact of this on infant mortality figures.

However, he noted some positive indicators, as the under-five mortality rate has decreased by 50 percent since 2000, and in the same period, the number of stillborn children decreased by 35 percent.

The report attributed this improvement to increased investments in strengthening primary health systems to benefit women, children and youth.

On the other hand, the report warned of the significant decline in gains since 2010, as 54 countries will not be able to achieve the sustainable development goal related to under-five mortality.

And he warned that “nearly 59 million children and young people will die before 2030, and nearly 16 million children will be lost due to stillbirth, if quick measures are not taken to improve health services.”

The organizations that prepared the report lamented the persistence of huge disparities in child mortality rates between regions.

“It is grossly unfair that a child’s chances of survival are shaped solely by where they are born, and that there are such huge disparities in their access to life-saving health services,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee, a WHO official.

In turn, UNICEF official Vidya Ganesh said, “Progress can be achieved if there is stronger political will and meaningful investment in equitable access to primary health care for every woman and child.”

According to the report, “children born in sub-Saharan Africa are at the highest risk of child mortality in the world, 15 times higher than children born in Europe and North America.” Likewise, “nearly half of all stillbirths (babies born dead) occurred in sub-Saharan Africa.”

“Behind these figures are millions of children and families who have been denied their basic right to health,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, a World Bank official. We need the political will and leadership to sustainably fund primary health care, which is one of the best investments countries and development partners can make.”