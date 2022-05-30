The front-row workers who are eligible for free ration are taken by surprise since their rations cannot be disbursed as the chicken shortage has hit the Kuwait market.

A local Arabic daily said the concerned authority has put on hold the service until all goods mentioned on the ration list are available.

The daily added, the request by some to get what is available and carry forward the non-available item has been turned down because the the officials at the distribution centers say all the goods must be distributed in one lot and not divided into parts. They say the distribution will be suspended until all goods are available.