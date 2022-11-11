The Meteorological Department weather forecaster, Abdul Aziz Al-Qarawi, told a local daily that the department is expecting low, medium and cumulus clouds with chances of scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms in some areas of the country during the weekend, and will continue until next Tuesday. Al-Qarawi said that the weather maps and numerical models indicated the effect of seasonal depression on the country, coupled with depression in the upper atmosphere.

Al-Qarawi added that the weather on Friday will be hot and cloudy to partly cloudy, with southeasterly to fluctuating light to moderate winds, and at times running between 15-42 kilometers per hour, with a chance of drizzles and thunder. Some dust will also accumulate in various areas with expected maximum temperatures between 31-33 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the sea will be light to moderate, and the waves may rise between 2-6 feet.

Furthermore, the night will be moderately hot and cloudy to partly cloudy, with northeasterly light to moderate winds at intervals between 10 and 50 kilometers per hour, with a chance of scattered rain, thunder or light fog forming in some areas. The temperature will drop to a minimum of 19-22 degrees Celsius, whereas the sea will be light to moderate, with waves at the height between 2-6 feet at times.

Al-Qarawi said Saturday’s weather will be moderate, partly cloudy to cloudy, and the winds will change from light to moderate southeasterly, with speeds of 10-40 kilometers per hour, and chances of scattered rain. The expected maximum temperatures are between 28-30 degrees Celsius. He added that the weather at night will be moderately hot and partly cloudy, with occasional showers, and expected minimum temperature of 19-21 degrees Celsius.