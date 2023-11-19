The Meteorological Department has alerted the public that rains might affect the country from Sunday morning. The rains are expected to persist until tomorrow evening, Monday, with the rain varying in intensity, from light to medium, and with the possibility of thunderstorms, especially in certain areas, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, informed the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the rainy conditions are a result of the proliferation of low and medium clouds, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds. These atmospheric conditions may lead to thundery and, in some areas, heavy rainfall. Al-Qarawi also cautioned of the potential for hailstones, particularly during periods of intense precipitation.

Accompanying the rainfall are active winds exceeding 60 kilometers per hour, causing dust storms that reduce horizontal visibility. Additionally, the wind is expected to raise waves to more than seven feet.