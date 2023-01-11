The Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi has predicted that on Thursday at dawn the temperatures will drop to between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the desert and agricultural areas.

He told the Al-Rai daily on Friday, Saturday and Sunday there are chances of light, sporadic rain at intervals in some areas, before it intensifies next Monday.

Al-Otaibi explained that the amount of rain expected to fall next Monday until Tuesday morning will be medium to heavy, pointing to Abdali which recorded 51 mm, while the Meteorology Department recorded 47 mm.