The Meteorological Department stated that unstable weather conditions are predicted to continue with thick fog until tomorrow morning. Al-Azmi, Head of aviation forecasts department told KUNA that the there is an effect of air elevation that is accompanied by moist air mass which is causing unstable weather conditions.

The horizontal visibility is expected to improve gradually until Wednesday night with minimum temperatures between 7 to 10 degree celsius and maximum temperatures between 17- 20 degree celsius.