The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Assistant Director-General Imad Al-Zaid received a Vietnamese economic delegation headed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Vietnam to Kuwait Ngo Tuan Thang, Deputy Director-General of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Phuc Nam and representatives of companies in medical materials, fertilizers, foodstuffs, agricultural products and a number of Kuwaiti companies.

During the visit the KCCI stressed on the importance of exchanging visits between the Kuwaiti private sector and its Vietnamese counterpart to develop economic relations between the two countries and their role in promoting economic cooperation and increasing trade and investment exchange.

Al-Zaid praised the relations between the two countries, which need to make more efforts to develop them and push them to new levels that will reflect positively on the peoples of the two countries, congratulating the delegation and the ambassador on the National Day of Vietnam, which it celebrated on September 2.

For his part, Thang stressed that the embassy will spare no effort in promoting trade and investment relations between the two friendly countries, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Chamber for its cooperation, which resulted in several visits by Vietnamese official and commercial delegations to Kuwait during the last period.

For his part, Phuc Nam indicated his country’s great interest in joint cooperation with Kuwait in various fields, explaining that the main objective of this visit is to provide an opportunity for business owners from both parties to discuss available investment projects and establish bilateral relations that would increase trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

He stressed that his country’s government attaches great importance to consolidating cooperation with Kuwait by preparing to export high-quality products in various sectors, especially foodstuffs.

At the end of the meeting, the Vietnamese side made a visual presentation on the economy and investment opportunities available in various development sectors.