The Central Bank of Kuwait has been urged by the Central Agency that in order to resolve the status of illegal residents in Kuwait, it has instructed all local banks, exchange companies, and financing companies to only accept valid cards issued by the agency for transactions involving illegal residents.

The agency emphasized that no entity can take any unilateral measures related to dealing with illegal residents without coordination with it. This move comes after some illegal residents refused to receive review cards issued to them by the agency, which led to suspicion that some transactions involving them may include money laundering. The agency has urged all concerned authorities to cooperate with it and adhere to its decisions and circulars, reports Al-rai daily.

The Central Agency for Resolving the Status of Illegal Residents instructions to the financial sector in this regard comes within the framework of the established cooperation with it and the compliance of the concerned authorities with the decisions and circulars issued by it, as stipulated in Article (8) of Emiri Decree No. (467) of 2010. of its creation.