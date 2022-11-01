The Embassy of India celebrated the National Unity Day on 31st October.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Vinod Gaikwad, wherein he extended his gratitude to all those present and highlighted that the National Unity Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the National Unity Day was played on the occasion, to reiterate the central virtue of Unity.

Mrs Smita Patil commenced the event through the Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge.

Followed by a cultural program with an essence of patriotism through dances and songs. An exhibition based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel was also curated including a digital exhibit that was presented on the Embassy’s social media platforms.

The celebration also included several events that were organized in collaboration with various Indian Schools, some of the most salient events were the Unity Human Chains and Unity Runs.