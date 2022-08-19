An urgent investigation is currently in progress after the roof of the Jahra Traffic Department crumbled down, an Arabic paper reported this afternoon. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, confirmed that the incident only resulted in construction damages and that zero casualties have been reported. He also prompted officials to open an investigation to find out the reason the ceiling gave way and for the culprit to be held accountable for negligence.



