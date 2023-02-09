French Center for Research in the Arabian Peninsula (CEFREPA) recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in the region, under the patronage of the French Ambassador H.E. Claire Le Flecher, and in the presence of several diplomats and academics.

The ceremony highlighted the center’s research into the ancient history of Kuwait, and the discoveries it made in this regard over the past many decades. During a press conference held on the occasion, Director of CEFREPA, Dr. Makram Abbas stated, “We are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our center, which was founded in Sana’a in 1982 by the famous French archaeologist Christian Robin.”

He added, “ We are commemorating the founding of this center here, given its importance to Kuwait and the Arabian Peninsula as a whole. Moreover, this center is not only interested in antiquities, but also in all human and social sciences. We try to study everything that is produced in the Arabian Peninsula, based on an accurate scientific methodology.”

With regard to the latest discoveries found in Kuwait, Mr. Abbas explained that between 2012 and 2013, the French excavation team discovered traces of a monastery and a church. In addition to the site of the castle, in which remains of people from the army of Alexander the Great were discovered, which reflects the existence of a common civilization between East and West.

He also talked about the discoveries made in the regions of Najran, Al-Hama and Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, where there are archaeological teams working to highlight the importance of this geographical region of the Arabian Peninsula.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Center for Scientific Research affiliated to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in France, and Kuwait continue to support the French Center of Research in its endeavors. He also thanked the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature and the Ministry of Information for their support.