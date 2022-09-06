Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Community Events and Entertainment (CEE) Network organized its third Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Re-Integration program Friday morning at the function hall of Chow King in Salmiyah. The event was attended by Overseas Filipino Workers in Kuwait.

Fifty Filipino Overseas Workers deployed in different job sectors in Kuwait attended the Re-Integration program, seminar presented by the Embassy of the Philippines POLO and OWWA. The seminar highlights the services of POLO and OWWA including the privileges of OFWs as well as their families and beneficiaries. Prior to the reintegration program, Eze Foncardas, Chief Executive Officer of International Marketing Group delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the topics of branding and marketing products. The two hours seminar gave the participants knowledge on branding their products, which suggested practical and applied outlines to come up with effective names complimented with different effective ways to market their products successfully in the market. Foncardas also promoted his book

OWWA officer Shilanee Mamuric, OWWA administrative Staff for POLO Kuwait presented the purpose of the reintegration seminar with the benefits of being an active member of OWWA. OFWs raised several questions with focus on scholarship programs and loans. Welfare Officers Louella Calanza and Emmanuel Diaz were present to answer some of the questions. Liwayway Ferrer and Robert Sison, OWWA Collectors were also present to receive renewal fees of OWWA memberships. Filipinos who were not a part of the seminar were attended to their membership renewal. Certificates of Attendance were awarded to the attendees and lunch was provided for by the sponsors of the event: Abrar Skin, Dadabhai Travel, Eitha Marzouk Al Ali Recruitment Agency, Bassem Yaseen Al Ali and Grantos Clinic.

POLO OWWA reintegration programs are scheduled on the 9th and 16th of September from 8:30 am till 12: 30 Noon at the Function Hall of Chow King in Old Souq, Salmiyah. For more details and registration, please call; 55650296 (CEE Network – Ricky)