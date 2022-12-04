The Director General of the Criminal Evidences Department, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, confirmed that the Kuwaiti experience in the process of identifying the remains of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons in Iraq prompted the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to hold a panel discussion on the Kuwaiti experience with the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to benefit from Kuwaiti expertise.

Major General Al-Owaihan told a local Arabic daily that the Kuwaiti experience in identifying the remains of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, in addition to the discovery of several complex cases, the ICRC has made the Kuwaiti experience to be studied in universities.

He indicated that the joint group is a specialized body in the science of criminal cognition, and it was formed and selected by specialists in this science.

He stressed that Kuwait has established a special archive of the DNA of the families of the prisoners and the missing by taking blood samples from them to help us during the search for the prisoners and the missing in Iraq and to identify them.

Al-Owaihan indicated that there are scientific contradictions in the academic field, so it is necessary to integrate experience with study, and intensify and exchange experiences and studies on the ground to advance the work of criminal identification that we need in discovering crimes and identifying victims in disasters.

Major General Al-Owaihan added that criminal identification is a science that has a great role and serves in many humanitarian issues and natural disasters. It has been applied in Kuwait for years, and it has contributed to identifying the victims of the Jahra fire, which killed 56 women, in less than 24 hours.