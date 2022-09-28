The US dollar firmed vis a vis the Kuwaiti dinar Wednesday trading at KD 0.310 and the euro dropped by 0.78 percent settling at KD 0.297 as compared to Tuesday’s rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily online bulletin that the sterling pound dropped by 1.21 percent to KD 0.330, as well as the Swiss franc by 0.29 percent settling at KD 0.312, however the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.0021.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions.

-Source-KUNA