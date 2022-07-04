The Central Bank of Kuwait announced ATM services will be available in a number of commercial complexes during the Eid Al-Adha holidays to facilitate access to new banknotes of all Kuwaiti dinar denominations, due to the increased demand by citizens.

The Central Bank said in a press release that the ATM service will be available in the Avenues Mall, 360 Mall and Al Kout Mall, starting from July 3 until the third day of Eid Al-Adha.

The bank indicated that the service was previously well received by the public, as it saved them the trouble of obtaining different denominations of banknotes, especially the smaller ones, which are not usually available in other ATMs.

The statement added that the Central Bank had earlier provided local banks with new banknotes of the aforementioned denominations so that they could be made available to the public in bank branches located in all regions of Kuwait.