The Court of Cassation closed the case 16 defendants in real estate fraud cases after sentencing them in absentia to five years imprisonment and slapping a fine of 100 million dinars.

The court also sent to prison the Ministry of Interior employees to five years imprisonment each in absentia for facilitating the escape of the suspects through the Salmi border port, and put behind bars the truck drivers for three years, reports a local Arabic daily.

Lawyer Ali Al-Attar from the office of lawyer Mashari Al-Osaimi told the daily the concerned government agencies must implement the rulings issued by the Kuwaiti judiciary, especially by collecting state fines whose value has so far exceeds 415 million Kuwaiti dinars in eight money laundering cases related to real estate fraud until now, unlike the cases that are still pending, while preserving the rights of the affected victims in good faith.