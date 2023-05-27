The Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal of an employee of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) and upheld the verdicts issued by Courts of First Instance and of Appeal which found the man guilty of appropriating public money.

According to Al-Anba daily the Cassation Court has upheld the imprisonment verdict of 15 years and obliged the convict to return the embezzled amount (about one and a half million dinars, and fined him double, reports Al-Anba daily.

The court found the employee guilty of raising his salary to more than 50,000 dinars per month, by including in his salary several items and approving them before sending them to the banks for a period of more than a year and a half.