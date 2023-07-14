The Central Agency for Resolving Illegal Residents’ Status has issued 32,767 new review cards for undocumented residents during the first half of 2023, Al-Jarida newspaper reported. Tariq Al-Baijan, director of card management at the agency, stated that the cards were issued from January to June 2023.

He explained that the agency has successfully launched an electronic service for renewing review cards since November 2022. According to the report, the website has seen a growing number of users, and the process of renewing cards electronically takes 4 to 5 days at most, which is done to facilitate the process for reviewers.

In addition, Al-Baijan said that the electronic card renewal service was launched to facilitate the transactions of undocumented residents and speed up the issuance of documents. He also urged those wishing to renew their cards or issue certificates and documents electronically to visit the agency’s website (es.carirs.gov.kw).