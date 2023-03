A car park caused a bloody quarrel between neighbors in the Sulaibiya area, which resulted in severe injuries among 20 people who participated in the quarrel using knives, pipes and batons

Al-Rai learned from a security source that after a report was received by the operations room securitymen and emergency medical personnel rushed to the site of the brawl and rushed the injured to a hospital.

The daily added a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find out its causes.