Researchers have concluded that the ancient stone tools that were discovered in Brazil are the work of Capuchin monkeys, not the first humans, according to the Artnet website, for art and design, quoting an academic article.

The article stated that archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be ancient stone tools, made of quartz and quartzite stones, in northeastern Brazil, reports Al-Rai daily.

The results showed that Capuchin monkeys in northeastern Brazil are able to make and use a large variety of stone tools.

“Our review of the evidence indicates that the ancient sites in Brazil do not in fact belong to the first Americans, but are in fact the product of monkey activity,” said researcher Federico L. Agnolin, of the Argentine National Scientific and Technical Research Council.

The researchers looked at previous research and observations of groups of Capuchin monkeys that show them using small stones as hammers to crack open nuts and seeds.

In addition, the researchers said there was no evidence to suggest a trace of human presence, noting that there were no hearths or traces of food leftovers.

“Our study shows that the discovered tools were nothing more than the product of Capuchin monkeys about 50,000 years ago from the present,” Agnoline said.