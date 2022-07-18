The Secretary-General of the Central Agency for Public Tenders, Osama Al-Duaij, has drawn up a work plan to sift through the data of all companies to ensure the integrity of their procedures, in addition to reviewing all documents related to purchases and items.

Well-informed sources told a local Arabic daily that CAPT is striving to adopt a new approach, which is to cut short the documentary cycle of transactions related to qualification requests for suppliers, contractors, service providers and consultants, as well as requests for change orders, and the extension and renewal of concluded contracts.

In a letter to 77 government institutions, Al-Duaij said 3 reasons and 17 observations lead to the exclusion of companies from submitting their bids during the opening session of the sealed envelopes.

The sources confirmed that the agency is working to expand the base of companies’ participation in tenders within a fair equation characterized by consolidating the principle of equal opportunities, in addition to transparency, noting that “the agency’s goal among these steps is to provide competitive prices and offers that conform to the required requirements.”

The sources stressed “the need for state agencies to alert companies to avoid making any subsequent mistakes that may lead to their exclusion, especially since the agency operates according to a law that cannot deviate from its scope of work.”