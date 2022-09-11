The head of the Central Agency for Public Tenders has directed an official letter to the ministers of agencies that are not responsive to the decisions of the agency’s board of directors, in order to avoid the issue of delaying the procedures for issuing and awarding tenders affiliated with public entities, or with regard to change orders or the extension of concluded contracts.

Well-informed sources told a local Arabic daily that “at a time when the ministers of these parties will be addressed by the non-cooperation of their affiliates with the apparatus, a memorandum will be submitted to the Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Promoting Integrity Affairs, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, complete with reasons for each issue.”

He pointed out that “this procedure will be applied to all parties that do not respond to the decisions of the agency’s board of directors, in order to prevent delays in the offering and award procedures, or with regard to change orders and the extension of concluded contracts.”

The sources stated that “the application of this procedure will be repeated periodically with the non-responsive parties to implement the decisions of the authority, so as not to be held responsible for delaying their tenders and obstructing the implementation of their projects according to their timetables, on the shoulders of the Central Agency for Public Tenders.”

The letters addressed to the ministers will include:

1 – Delay in submitting recommendations after two months from the referral (documents – dispersal).

2 – Implementation of the provisions of Articles 85 and 83 of the Public Tenders Law No. 49 of 2016.

3 – Delay in responding to the agency’s decisions after a month has passed.

4 – Delay in submitting tender minutes and appendices – practices.