The Central Agency for Public Tenders has postponed decision on the tenders for waste management services in the areas of Kuwait Oil Company’s operations in northern Kuwait, and a tender for work in the construction of a new water injection system in the south and east of Kuwait.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said the agency requested to extend the initial insurance for the companies participating in the tender to replace the current high-pressure (HP) and low-pressure (LP) burners with smokeless burners at the assembly centers 15, 23 & 25 (Northern Kuwait with the speedy completion of procedures for raising an award recommendation tender).

The daily added, CAPT has rejected the Kuwait Oil Company’s request for the second extension of the tender contract for Jurassic production facilities in East and West Al-Rawdatain, West Sabriya and Umm Naga concluded with Schlumberger for a period of 608 days, starting from May 21, 2022, due to the need to complete the operation and maintenance services in accordance with the terms of the contract, knowing that fines have been applied for the delay in completing the current phase and at no additional cost.

The Agency has also rejected the request for the first time extension of the contract for the exercise of Jurassic production facilities in East and West Al-Rawdatain with Schlumberger fir 719 days from October 8, 2022, as a result of the need to complete operation and maintenance services in accordance with the terms of the contract, noting that delay penalties (LDS) were applied to the delay in completing the current stage and at no additional cost.

The agency also agreed to “Kuwait Oil” to issue the third change order to reduce 106,731 thousand dinars from the value of the tender contract for foreign works on Jurassic production facilities in northern Kuwait concluded with the Combined Group Company as of 1/5/2022, with the extension of the contract 365 days, A change order to review the individual prices as a result of the increase in prices in the market, where the estimated costs of 229.28 thousand will be covered from the reserve amount.