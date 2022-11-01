The Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved the request of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for water treatment in Al-Rawdatain and Umm Al-Aish.

MEW sources indicated that this project is part of the projects to rehabilitate the environment and damaged groundwater in the “Al-Rawdatain and Umm Al-Aish” basins through comprehensive treatment of groundwater that was polluted as a result of burning oil wells located in those areas during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and as a result salty sea water was used to extinguish the oil fires, reports a local Arabic daily.

It is noteworthy to make a mention that the United Nations Compensation Committee has allocated $41.531 million to implement the treatment works in those areas.