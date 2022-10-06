The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) is expected to extend the closing date of the second tender for importing 700,000 smart meters, including 500,000 electricity and 200,000 water meters, for a second time in the coming period.

A local Arabic daily said CAPT had extended the closing date for the tender for the first time until Oct 22, 2022 to respond to companies’ inquiries which had applied for the tender, noting that the ministry is currently coordinating with the agency to close the tender mid-November before taking the next step.