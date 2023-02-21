At a time when the Kuwait Oil Company seeks to enhance the country’s production of crude oil and gas, and to achieve the 2040 strategy through the implementation of a large number of projects, it is evident that many of them began to violate the implementation timetables without taking into account one of the most important elements in the implementation of major projects represented by the cost of time.

Responsible sources in the KOC told Al-Qabas that many of the projects that serve the strategy of increasing production suffer from a very slow pace in their approval, as a result of the delay of the Technical Committee of the Central Agency for Public Tenders in preparing its reports, pointing out that the majority of the projects and tenders of the proposed company may take from 100 to 200 days to be listed and presented to the Board of Directors of the Tenders Authority for approval and approval.

The sources indicated that the company suffers from the absence of the required expertise, and the lack of specialization in oil projects within the technical committees of the CAPT, which work to study and approve the company’s projects, which get caught up in documentary cycle, and the wrong procedures, which results in a delay in offering contracts.

The sources said the tendering agency must give priority to the company’s projects in administrative procedures, and work to expedite their approval and not obstruct them, as they are linked to oil production, the main source of state income, and if necessary, a special department must be formed to deal with the company’s tenders.

Moreover, the same sources revealed that the tender for replacing burners in assembly centers in northern Kuwait, which was put forward a while ago, is witnessing some obstacles as a result of the technical committee’s refusal to award the company with the second lowest prices after the withdrawal of the first company, as the technical committee requested the award to The company with the third lowest prices.

The sources added the KOC has rejected what was stated in the technical committee’s report and its recommendation to award the flares to the third lowest price, since this procedure is fraught with fears of waste of public money, and contradicts what was stated in the law regarding the necessity of awarding at the lowest prices, explaining that “the committee’s request to award the flares tender to the third lowest price is surprising, and many question marks may be asked, so we asked the agency to reconsider the decision of the technical committee, especially since this matter was repeated in other tenders.