Contemporary Art Platform (CAP), a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and supporting art in Kuwait, hosted an extraordinary art exhibition on 22 October featuring Palestinian, Kuwaiti and international artists in support of the Palestinian resistance. The event, which was conceptualized and created within a week and aims to raise funds to aid people suffering in Gaza, will be open to the public for one month.

The exhibition, which brought together a diverse collection of art from the CAP collection, not only reflects on the experience of the Palestinians but also conveys their dreams, aspirations and struggles. The display features an array of paintings, sculptures and photographs and mixed media works created in response to the ongoing crises of violence, trauma and displacement.

Speaking on the occasion, former Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and current Editor-in-Chief of Al-Arabi magazine, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Askari, pointed out that exhibition showcased the works of international and local artists who shared a common mission in advocating for the right of the Palestinian people to life and security

He stated that the dire living conditions of Palestinian living in camps have also not been spared from the rockets of the brutal Israeli army. He said the war was an unequal one and pointed out that the people of Gaza were fighting alone against the Israeli army’s use of modern and advanced missiles, which have not been seen in many previous conflicts between more evenly matched forces.

Dr. Askari stated that the exhibition was a Kuwaiti initiative, with substantial effort invested in its organization, bringing together international artists, some of whom were present at the event, and others who have passed away. “In light of recent events, we must understand that people cannot live in peace when isolated. The more isolation grows, the more hatred is fostered, especially when it is imposed by oppressors who have taken land,” he pointed out.

He also noted that one of the artworks in the exhibition is a drawing of the ‘Dome of the Rock’, inspired by passages from Fairuz’s song “I am Al-Quds”. The drawing will be auctioned to benefit the people of Gaza through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

For his part, Cultural Program Officer at CAP, Ibrahim Farghali, said: “The Palestinian art exhibition and the culture of resistance show support for recent events in Gaza, emphasizing the role of culture in art and resistance, while highlighting Palestinian heritage and identity.

The exhibition primarily features works by various Palestinian and international artists, along with contributions from Kuwaiti artists, including sculptors Saad Hamdan and Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi. The works encompass a range of mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture and composite pieces.Symbolic works, such as stones from the First Intifada in Palestine are on display. “Pieces like the one depicting life in the camp between Ramallah and Jerusalem aim to convey the daily struggles and suffering of Palestinians,” said Farghali.

While the exhibition gives visitors a chance to grieve and express solidarity, it also acknowledges the tremendous fight and resistance of Palestine and Palestinians globally.

