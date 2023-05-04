The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that candidacy for National Assembly (parliament) elections would open as of Friday and would last until May 14th.

The announcement comes in line with Law 35/1962 and its revised pieces of legislation as for parliamentary elections, General Manager of the Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department Brig. Salah Al-Shatti told KUNA The door of candidacy will remain open for 10 days including public holidays from 7.30 am to 1:30 pm (local time), he said.

The Kuwaiti cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft decree calling for parliamentary elections on June 6, 2023.

Source-KUNA