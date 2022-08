The Canadian Embassy in Kuwait said on its Twitter account, said “Please note that as of August 1, 2022, the new working hours of the embassy will be from 8:00 in the morning until 4:30 pm, from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm on Thursdays, reports a local Arabic daily.



