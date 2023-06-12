Canadian authorities announced that the number of wildfires that broke out and got out of control across Quebec decreased, with firefighters controlling fires in some areas.

Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources, Maite Blanchett-Vezina, said the number of out-of-control fires in the eastern province had fallen to 44 from 72, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Canada is experiencing its worst spring fire season on record, with 431 active fires as of Sunday, up 5 from Saturday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

And 1,200 firefighters, including more than 100 from France and some other provinces, are expected to fight the blazes across Quebec.

“Thanks to the resources we’ve got from France and New Brunswick, it’s safer,” Blanchett-Vezina said, adding that authorities were not yet ready to send many of the evacuees home.

A meteorologist in the federal government predicted that light rain would fall on Quebec tomorrow, Tuesday, in some areas where the fires are burning.