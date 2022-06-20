We all travel. We all worry about what to eat when we travel.

Some people gain all the weight they lost before going on holidays, and others can still be aware about the quality and the quantity of their food.

For me, being on vacation means relaxing, changing environment, and getting out of the routine. While getting out of the routine, it’s hard for me to maintain a diet or if you want a healthy way of eating. Also, it’s hard to stick to the food timings.

But I try as much as I can to follow some key tips, it’s not as hard as it seems!

1– Engage in touristic activities that involve walking which help in burning calories and most importantly it’s fun at the same time.

2- Drink plenty of water and reduce the intake of other drinks like soft drinks and juices which contain lots of sugar and calories.

You can have only one glass of fresh juice a day.

3- Use sweeteners instead of white sugar for your coffees and teas

1 teaspoon of white sugar has 20 calories v/s 1 teaspoon of sweetener has less than 1 calorie.

4- Select a variety of vegetable salads, focus on mustard and lemon dressings, instead of mayonnaise and Italian dressings.

5- Reduce the intake of junk and sweets that contain high amounts of fat, sodium, butter and sugar. But you can still indulge yourself once in a while.

Replace it by health dishes, like mushroom steak with baked potato, grilled chicken breast with steamed rice, tomato sauce pastas, sorbets, fruit salads, jelly, frozen yogurt ice creams…

6- Don’t skip any of the three main meals: It is hard to follow an intermittent fasting when travelling, so do not starve yourself otherwise you will find yourself choosing wrong fatty big portion foods.

But, be aware not to have a very late dinner, if you had to do so, have a zero carbs dinner.

7- Avoid adding salt to your dishes. Taste the food first. If it needs more salt, you can add a little, but you have to taste it first.

Salt doesn’t have calories but it retains water in the body and will increase your weight and makes you feel bloated, and we don’t need that in holidays.

8- For your breakfast, all hotels and even restaurants have a variety of diet food items.

Always choose skim milk, white cheeses, boiled eggs, (an omelette without bread can work but not every day), low fat yogurt, muesli or bran flakes for cereals. If you need something sweet after your breakfast, go for fresh fruit salads.

Controlling what you eat during your vacation doesn’t mean you can’t taste the tradition food of the country you are visiting… But do it in moderation 😊