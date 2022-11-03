The Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN) the awareness exhibitions held in cooperation with Al-Ahly Bank as part of the ‘Your Health is a Crown’ campaign, concluded with two exhibitions at the Gate Mall and Hamad Al Saqr Specialized Health Center, as part of the ‘Pink Month’ campaigns to combat breast cancer and raise awareness of its risks and ways of prevention.

Member of the campaign’s board of directors, Dr. Hessa Majed Al-Shaheen, said that cooperation with Al-Ahly Bank came within “our strategy to support health programs, which contributes to spreading health awareness about breast cancer and the initial signs of early detection of the tumor and said this year’s campaign comprised diverse exhibitions that included many commercial complexes and Kuwait Towers.

She added that the programs also included communicating with female students by holding awareness exhibitions in schools, participating in an awareness exhibition for the Girl Guides Association, and another at the Kidsland Nursery to educate mothers and teachers, as well as in a health forum organized by the Sabah Al Salem Cooperative Society over two days.

CAN also organized and participated in other exhibitions in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, various health centers, the Amiri Hospital and Al-Adan Hospital. and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and another at the Gulf University for Science and Technology, in addition to an exhibition at the Ministry of Awqaf.