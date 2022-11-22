With the official start of the season, last Tuesday, camps of all kinds spread across 34 sites in the country, amid winter.

A source told a local Arabic daily the Municipality granted about 800 electronic licenses within 7 days, after opening the electronic reservation of camp sites on the 15th of this month, indicating a great demand for electronic licenses and a race to reserve sites, given the ease of obtaining them and the completion of procedures for paying insurance and licensing fees easily.

The source indicated that the Jahra regions obtained about 60%, with 600 licenses for 18 sites, while Al-Ahmadi obtained nearly 200 licenses distributed over 16 sites.

The source confirmed that there are strict control measures this year, in addition to an expansion of services for land pioneers.