A committee to study and modernize the sites designated temporarily for spring camping for the 2022/2023 season held its meeting, in the presence of representatives of the concerned authorities.

After the meeting, the committee told a local Arabic daily, that it had agreed to add and annex 3 new camping sites after the approval of the concerned authorities, by including two sites in the south and one in the north opposite the El-Ayoun area.

The sources said the total number of camping sites this year, which began on November 15, is 37, distributed in the governorates of Jahra and Ahmadi, where the northern region includes 19 sites, and the southern region 18 sites.