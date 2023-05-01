The Ministry of Health will launch a vaccination campaign against cervical cancer next September and the health sources said the campaign which is optional during the first two years of its launch, will target girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years, and before the start of sexual activity, stressing that after infection with the human papilloma virus, vaccination may become ineffective.

The sources told Al-Jarida daily that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinating people older than 14 years and confirmed that the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus causes more than 95% of cervical cancer cases.

The daily quoting sources explained the ministry is studying to take the campaign to schools during the coming years and added the Ministry will organize an awareness campaign on the importance of vaccination in preventing cervical cancer during the coming period until the launch of the campaign.

The sources added doctors will be trained on the campaign and its importance and said the countries in the region had launched similar campaigns years ago, noting that Kuwait had studied these experiences to avoid any negatives during the next stage, stressing the importance of vaccination as a priority for some groups, including the immunocompromised and others.