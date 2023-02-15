Queen Camilla will wear the crown of Queen Mary, the grandmother of the late Queen Elizabeth II, during her coronation and the coronation of her new husband, King Charles III, on May 6, Buckingham Palace announced.

The palace said in a statement that the crown was “brought” from the Tower of London, where it was on display for “modifications before” the coronation ceremony, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

The palace added, “This will be the first time in modern history that an existing crown is adopted during the coronation ceremony of a king or queen consort,” explaining that this step falls under the objectives of “sustainability and effectiveness.”

This tiara was made to be worn by Queen Mary, wife of King George V, during her coronation in 1911.

The palace pointed out that the “simple” modifications to which the crown will be subjected will reflect the “style of Camilla” who is currently infected with the Corona virus, and will be a “step in honor” of the late Elizabeth II.

As for Charles III, he will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, a prominent piece of the British royal family’s jewels. This crown, which is worn only in the coronation ceremonies of kings, was made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661. It is made of pure gold and studded with semi-precious stones, and weighs more than two kilograms.

Less than three months before the coronation of Charles III, preparations are accelerating for the highly anticipated event at the Palace of Westminster on May 6, which will span three days of festivities.

The website, created especially for the event, revealed the official logo of the coronation party, which embodies the King’s love for nature by showing the symbolic flowers of the four UK counties (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales) in blue and red.