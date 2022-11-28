Exciting end-to-end match for World Cup’s Group G finishes 3-3.

Cameroon and Serbia engaged in a 3-3 draw at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The African nation were trailing 1-3, but Vincent Aboubakar made a great impact after coming in as a substitute in the 55th minute. He scored the second goal for Cameroon, as he chipped over the Serbia keeper.

Minutes later he setup a beautiful assist for teammate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who rammed it inside from close range. Earlier in the second half, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored to hand Serbia a 3-1 lead. The first half saw Serbia coming back from behind after Jean-Charles Castelletto broke the deadlock inside the thirty minutes.

However, brilliant efforts by Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the stoppage time saw Serbia go into the first half interval with a 2-1 lead. Mitrovic, Serbia’s star striker, on the other hand, also came close to scoring thrice in the first half.

He was once denied by the post and the second one missed the target by inches. He once again came close to scoring at the stoppage time but his shot was blocked by the Cameroon goalkeeper. Mitrovic got another opportunity at the closing stages of the match, but with plenty of Cameroon bodies around, the forward once again missed the target from inside the box.