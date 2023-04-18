Ambassador of Cambodia H.E. Saman Manan, said that the New Year’s celebrations in his country, as well as in Laos, Thailand and Myanmar are a common social and cultural heritage, so the four embassies decided to celebrate it jointly and that this country’s embassy hosted this year’s celebration.

The solar new year, which this year began on 14 April, is a socio-cultural event that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional ceremonies throughout many countries in the region. In a media statement issued on the occasion, Ambassador Manan said that such celebrations contribute to the consolidation of popular relations between countries and the transfer of this cultural heritage to new generations.

Turning to bilateral relations with Kuwait, the Cambodian ambassador described the strong Cambodian-Kuwaiti relations as being excellent. Explaining that he assumed his duties in Kuwait only two months ago, Ambassador Manan emphasized that he would exert all efforts to further support and strengthen the existing ties with Kuwait in all fields, including in political, economic, commercial, tourism and cultural exchange aspects.

Pointing out that there was immense potential for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries, he said that the current volume of trade exchanges were not up to expectations. On the tourism front, the ambassador noted that obtaining a visa for Cambodia was very easy and is done through simplified and easy procedures, whether by submitting an application through the embassy, which takes three days, or online through the website, which takes about a week, or by obtaining a visa upon arrival at the airport. He called on Kuwaitis to rediscover his country as a distinguished tourist destination and a country that offers many wonderful investment opportunities.