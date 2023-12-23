With the accession of His Highness, Sheikh Mesha’al Al-Ahmad, as the country’s Amir — may God grant him success in pursuing the well-being of the nation and its people — we recognize his right, and we pledge our allegiance to him in times of both adversity and ease. Whether in power or in need, he holds influence over us, and we refrain from disputing matters with its people. Our prayers are directed towards his goodness and righteousness. The pledge of allegiance is incumbent upon all subjects, and the commitment to the people, their solutions, and contracts binds us all.

This was the message across Kuwaiti mosques during Friday stressing that “God’s blessings be upon us: the stability and security of the country.”

The sermon, titled “The Prince of Humility and Charity,” emphasizes the current need to entrust public matters to the people, standing united behind our leadership to construct and serve the homeland. It urges a collective effort to advance and elevate the nation, steering clear of gossip, lies, and unverified statements during these times.

The loss of His Highness, the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, is mourned for his humility and benevolence, witnessed in the mosques through his worship, care, and knowledge.

Worshipers remember him and his connection to the Holy Qur’an, acknowledging his profound impact on their hearts. With his passing, Kuwait bids farewell to a loyal and zealous leader, a contributor to Kuwait’s history and glory, guiding the ship through significant challenges to the shores of security, stability, well-being, and prosperity.

Internally, His Highness, may God have mercy on him, prioritized the unity of the nation and citizens, tirelessly working to advance development and progress. His era was marked by prosperity, brotherhood, solidarity, citizenship, and harmony.

His busy career at the helm witnessed the completion of ongoing construction and charitable efforts initiated by his honorable predecessors. New plans were established in accordance with public interest, and aid was extended to afflicted countries, demonstrating compassion towards the needy and oppressed. Prayers from people in those countries now uplift Kuwait, its Amir, and its people.

Although His Highness is no longer among us physically, his achievements persist in Kuwait’s bright historical record, engraved in the minds of his descendants. His benevolent contributions serve as a beacon for generations, and the people of Kuwait will forever remember his love, loyalty, and dedication to the elevation and progress of their nation.