Today, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Eng. Mai Al-Massad, inspected a number of sites belonging to the ministry’s sectors in a number of governorates, to determine the extent of their readiness to deal with the rainy situation in the country.

Eng Al-Massad told a local daily on the sidelines of her inspection tour, “The various sectors of the ministry are preparing to deal with such conditions and various climatic fluctuations through emergency teams deployed in all governorates, which work around the clock to remove the negative effects resulting from rain from water accumulations on internal and highway roads.”

This is in addition to the occurrence of blockages in the manholes and other problems caused by the rain, explaining that the sectors are in a state of complete readiness to deal with all challenges by deploying pumps for water withdrawal and its related mechanisms and equipment distributed in all regions.

She noted that the ministry, through its hotline (150), receives complaints from citizens and residents around the clock, or through social media, to direct them to its emergency teams to deal with them immediately after receiving a complaint or communication.