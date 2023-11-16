Caesars Travel Group, one of the leading travel companies has become one of the big winners at the prestigious MALT Excellence Awards 2023. The company is chosen as this year’s recipient of the “Top Organizations in Travel in GCC”. The MALT Travel Awards have been presented based on the criteria and judging procedure adopted in selecting organizations/individuals for their exemplary role played in the field of MICE, Business, and Luxury Travel. This award is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. The MALT Travel Awards were presented in a ceremony in conjunction with the Meetings Arabia and Luxury Travel Congress at W Dubai, the Palm Hotel on Tuesday, the 21st of September 2023. The event was attended by a distinguished audience of decision-makers and leaders from the travel and tourism industry as well as the trade and consumer press.

“We are very honored to have been awarded at this year’s MALT Travel Awards, which is considered the Oscars of the travel and tourism industry. Being honored with this award proves that our premium offer as well as our outstanding service is appreciated by our customers. It also proves our consistent commitment to providing a seamless travel experience service and other travel-related services for travel lovers. Besides, this award will surely inspire us to continue our sincere efforts for ensuring memorable travel experiences for our customers through our innovative and superior customer services”, said P.N.J. Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Travel Group.

About Caesars Travel Group

Caesars Travel Group started its journey in 1992 as one of the earliest conventional travel agencies in Kuwait but within a short span of time, the company has gained phenomenal growth, now 37 offices across Kuwait and representing 14 leading passenger airlines and 6 cargo airlines in Kuwait with a staff strength of over 400. It has a presence in Bangalore (India) which is the next plan of its global expansion program, starting offices in other countries. Recently, Sun Express which is one of the leading airlines in Turkey and a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines has been appointed as their General Sales Agent (GSA) and the flights will start operating to Kuwait very soon. Now, Caesars Travel Group offers a wide range of diversified activities including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel booking, homestays, holiday packages, rail booking, cruise holidays, car hire, shipping, cargo, and representation of leading airlines in the world, both in passenger and cargo. Caesars Holidays specializes in providing unique travel experiences, and trends among new-age travelers by providing a wide range of tour packages and excursions in both domestic and international destinations with authentic and immersive activities.

Cruise Center

The one and only office in Kuwait, the subsidiary of Caesars Travel Group, exclusively selling Cruise Holidays has reemerged with a new zeal for exploration and an increased awareness of the impact of travel among cruise lovers. While there are still challenges ahead, cruise lines continue to push forward in their post-pandemic recovery, offering an even better experience on board – and on land – than ever before. Cruise Center offers a variety of cruises on different popular ships and cruise lines as bucket-list travel and multi-generational travel start to become more popular than ever before. Recently, Cruise Center was honored to be the 2nd positioned winner of the “Best Producer-2023” award for Middle East & Africa, and the award was presented on board the MSC Seaview.