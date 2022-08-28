The Cabinet approved a proposal that would turn neighbouring islands and other plots along the Jaber Bridge into a recreational destination, a local Arabic paper reported. The project will push through this coming spring and winter and is intended as a recreational project for citizens, expats, and families.

The initiative has been discussed in a ministerial committee which is tasked to follow-up major developmental projects that would reap benefits from the two artificial islands. The project will then be handed over to investors to seal a long-term investment with the proposed period extending between October and May, and with emphasis on avoiding delay of the delivery of facilities in the next two years.

According to sources, the project promises an opportunity for young Kuwaitis investing in small projects, as well as, for organizers of children festivals, sports activities, markets for local products, marathons, and other appropriate activities.

Moreover, the municipality is working towards an integrated project for the said initiative. Sources stressed that with the availability of infrastructure, the budget for setting up the two islands for temporary investment will be relatively low.