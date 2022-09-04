The Council of Ministers recently floated a bid to provide advisory support services for the planning, development, completion, operation, maintenance, exploitation and investment of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge sites, which consist of the North and South Islands and the North and South river banks.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers is expected to officially announce the bid under number 15-2023/2022, in today’s issue of the Official Gazette (Kuwait Al-Youm), which is an indivisible general practice among specialized companies to provide advisory support services for the planning licensing auction.

The development, completion, operation, maintenance, exploitation and investment of the Jaber Bridge axis sites, in accordance with the general specifications and conditions contained in the practice documents that can be obtained from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers at Seif Al-Amer Palace, for a non-refundable fee of 75 dinars.