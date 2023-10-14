The Cabinet directed the suspension of musical shows in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, and in affirmation of the State of Kuwait’s permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Government Communication Center stated through its official account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform that the decision comes in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, who are exposed to the ugliest types of Zionist aggression, the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry of Information to stop all forms of musical programmes in the State of Kuwait in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people as a result of the Zionist aggression and mourning for the souls of the righteous martyrs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information is working to implement the directives of the Council of Ministers in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people. The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Press, Publishing and Publications, Lafi Al-Subaie, announced that the Ministry of Information will stop all artistic and musical concerts in Kuwait as of today, in implementation of the directives of the Council of Ministers in this regard in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.

Al-Subaie said that the suspension of concerts will include all events that the Ministry of Information had issued a license to hold earlier, stressing that this comes as an expression of Kuwait’s firm and principled position towards the Palestinian cause, especially at this stage and the developments it is witnessing.