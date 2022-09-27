The Public Ports Authority announced the Council of Ministers has approved the list of prices raise for use of land and berths at Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports.

The authority explained the price list has been modified and include land, yards, storage warehouses, docks and repair yards within the seaports which are used by companies based on long-term contracts.

However, the authority added the tariffs for fees, wages, services and other prices applied in its affiliated ports are still the same and have not been modified so far.