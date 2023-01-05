The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated the firemen dealt, Wednesday morning dealt with two reports of asphyxiation in different regions of Kuwait, reports Al-Rai daily.

The fire sources said an Egyptian died of suffocation at dawn in Khairan chalets because of the fumes emanating from coal which he had burned to keep himself warm from the winter cold.

In the second incident in Jabriya, a domestic worker of an unidentified nationality was rushed to the hospital by Hawalli firemen, suffering from asphyxiation.

The fire department has warned against lighting charcoal to keep warm saying proper ventilation is a must to avoid such accidents.