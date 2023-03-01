The Ambassador of Kuwait to Bulgaria Ghazi Al-Fadhli inaugurated the “Kuwaiti Book Corner” in the Bulgarian National Library in the capital, Sofia, coinciding with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Kuwaiti-Bulgarian diplomatic ties.

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Sofia said in a statement Wednesday, of which KUNA received a copy, which the organization of this initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Director of the National Library Associate Professor Dr. Krasimira Aleksandrova, who welcomed the strengthening of cooperation relations in the field of culture and science between both sides.

On behalf of the Bulgarian Minister of Culture, State Expert at Ministry of Culture Mr. Petar Miladinov delivered a speech at the ceremony in which he emphasized that the opening of the “Kuwaiti Corner” is not just a gift for all Bulgarians interested in the Arab world, but rather an achievement that reflects the deep-rooted ties and the keenness of both countries to develop them in various fields, especially in the cultural field.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Director of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rumen Petrov, a number of Arab ambassadors and representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Sofia, in addition to students of Arabic studies at Sofia State University and the New Bulgarian University. The attendees expressed their gratitude to Al-Fadhli for his distinguished initiative and for the valuable and useful books, which were donated by the embassy of Kuwait to the Bulgarian National Library, which was established 145 years ago and is considered one of the most famous and important cultural and civilizational landmarks in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Al-Fadhli said in a speech that this great attendance and interest in Kuwaiti books is part of the celebration this year of the 60th anniversary. He appreciates the efforts of the Bulgarian officials, especially the management of the National Library for opening the “Kuwaiti Corner,” expressing his hope that in return, the ancient Bulgarian culture will be presented in the National Library of Kuwait, which is considered one of the distinctive cultural edifices in the Arab world. He said he is honored to be in the Bulgarian National Library, which is one of the most crucial cultural landmarks in Bulgaria and is known for its vital enlightening role of containing hundreds of thousands of important books and rare manuscripts, including many copies of the ancient Arab heritage. He indicated the intention of the Kuwaiti and Bulgarian sides to sign a memorandum of understanding to construct cooperation between the national libraries of both countries.

The Kuwaiti ambassador also noted in his speech that Kuwait is very interested in cultural relations with countries due to its long experience in promoting Kuwaiti culture in particular and Arab culture in general through issuing magazines and periodicals specialized in culture, thought and science of all kinds. Many of those interested in culture know the Kuwaiti Al-Arabi magazine, which was published in 1958, before the independence of Kuwait as this magazine is still published until now, as well as the World of Knowledge series, which are among the most requested Arabic magazines and periodicals and are present in Arabic language centers in Bulgaria, he mentioned.

Concluding his speech, the Kuwaiti ambassador affirmed that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Sofia is fully prepared to raise the level of bilateral ties to broader levels in the future. During the ceremony, he presented a souvenir to Aleksandrova, in appreciation of her efforts and constructive role in spreading culture and knowledge in Bulgaria, and her cooperation with the Kuwaiti embassy in this regard.

Source – KUNA