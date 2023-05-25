Bulgarian Embassy celebrated the country’s 60 years of diplomatic relations with Kuwait, through a grand reception held at the Radisson SAS Hotel on 24 May.

In his address on the occasion, Bulgarian Ambassador, H.E. Dimitar Dimitrov expressed his happiness at the long-standing, excellent relations between Bulgaria and Kuwait, which he described as historical, being built over the course of the past 60 years. He highlighted that the two friendly nations shared mutual positions on various regional and international issues, as well as maintained strong cooperation and support in international forums and United Nations bodies.

Noting that the two countries have achieved significant milestones through their bilateral cooperation across multiple areas, Ambassador Dimitrov said that the two countries have established a reliable mechanism for trade and economic cooperation, including joint committees and foundational agreements on economic cooperation, investment protection, and the avoidance of double taxation. With efforts ongoing to develop new agreements to strengthen the legal framework for cooperation.

The ambassador also stressed on the need to maximize the mutual economic benefits through investments between Bulgaria and Kuwait, citing Bulgaria’s favorable investment environment, stable financial situation, easy tax system, and access to European markets. He also encouraged further collaboration in education, and underscored the contributions of Kuwaiti medical graduates from Bulgarian universities to the advancement of Kuwait’s healthcare sector, as well as Bulgarian students developing their Arabic language skills at Kuwait University’s Language Center.

Pointing to the strong people-to-people level ties between the two countries, the envoy said that one of the first bilateral agreements signed after the establishment of diplomatic relations was a cultural cooperation agreement. “Today, Bulgaria is a popular tourist destination among Kuwaitis, particularly the picturesque Bulgarian Black Sea coast and mountain resorts, which offer excellent opportunities for tourism and recreation throughout the year,” said the ambassador.

He added that over the years, a small but active Bulgarian community, consisting mainly of medical professionals, doctors, engineers, architects, and teachers, has formed in Kuwait. This community serves as ambassadors, contributing to the development of the relationship and strengthening the close friendship between the two nations. The presence of the Bulgarian community adds diversity to Kuwait’s social and cultural fabric, alongside representatives from various nations residing in the country, concluded Ambassador Dimitrov.